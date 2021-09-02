Seedify.fund (SFUND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.82 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.58 or 0.00007211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $50.32 million and $6.82 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00065332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00133184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00156855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.22 or 0.07629175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,795.10 or 1.00283316 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.35 or 0.00804269 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,053,088 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

