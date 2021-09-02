Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Up 7.8%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s stock price shot up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.99 and last traded at $42.56. 19,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 481,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEER. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of -16.99.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Seer by 77.3% in the first quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 5,135,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,872,000 after buying an additional 2,238,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seer by 133.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seer in the first quarter valued at $42,431,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Seer in the first quarter valued at $33,732,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter worth about $30,840,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

