Sei Investments Co. Has $40.90 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 110,996 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $40,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 36.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 154.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.4% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 199,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

CVX stock opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.