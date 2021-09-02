Sei Investments Co. Has $42.48 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Trip.com Group worth $42,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,636,000 after buying an additional 7,597,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after buying an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $83,289,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 52.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 370.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,340,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,200 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.26.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.