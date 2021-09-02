Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,929 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.55% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $39,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $3,903,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 171,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $3,228,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $170.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.