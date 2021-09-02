Sei Investments Co. Purchases 47,597 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,597 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Zimmer Biomet worth $37,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $63,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 848,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,038 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $151.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.15. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

