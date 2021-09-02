Selfkey 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.21 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $47.70 million and $12.21 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00060694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00126971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.14 or 0.00806264 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00047743 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,694,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars.

