Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,377,600 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 10,028,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,551.0 days.

SMBMF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09. Sembcorp Marine has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.18.

Sembcorp Marine Company Profile

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of management services. It operates through the following segments: Rigs and Floaters, Repairs and Upgrades, Offshore Platforms, and Specialized Shipbuilding; Ship Chartering; and Others. The Others segment includes bulk trading in marine engineering related products; provision of harbour tug services to port users; collection and treatment of used copper slag; and the processing and distribution of copper slag for blast cleaning purposes.

