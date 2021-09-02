Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.57.

SRE traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $134.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,919. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.58 and a 200-day moving average of $132.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

