Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $97.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

Semtech stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.81. Semtech has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 400.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $2,752,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

