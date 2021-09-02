Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Short Interest Down 14.5% in August

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 679,800 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 794,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

SXT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.56. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.47 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 72,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after acquiring an additional 413,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.