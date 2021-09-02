Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Short Interest Down 14.5% in August

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 679,800 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 794,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
SXT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.56. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.47 and a 52 week high of $89.97.
Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 72,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after acquiring an additional 413,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.
Sensient Technologies Company Profile
Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.
