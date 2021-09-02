Sentinel Chain Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $273,724.69 and approximately $57,971.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00125608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.72 or 0.00804179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047628 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

