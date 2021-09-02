Sentivate Price Hits $0.0136 on Top Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Sentivate has traded up 75.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a market cap of $48.74 million and $525,996.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00126508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.99 or 0.00803519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00047489 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

SNTVT is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.