Sether Market Cap Hits $573,073.42 (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Sether has a market cap of $573,073.42 and $1,738.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sether coin can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sether has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00131958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.12 or 0.00820544 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00047577 BTC.

Sether (CRYPTO:SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

