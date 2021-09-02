SF Capital Market Capitalization Achieves $78,406.65 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. SF Capital has a market cap of $78,406.65 and $10.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SF Capital coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SF Capital has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00064947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00132613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00156844 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,700.26 or 0.07575486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,846.84 or 1.00003355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.89 or 0.00861672 BTC.

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

