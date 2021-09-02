Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Trading 8.2% Higher

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.60. 99,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 759,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHCR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sharecare alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($8.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.95) by $4.18.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.