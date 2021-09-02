Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMED shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of -0.25. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $158,132.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $861,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,469 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 428,350 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after buying an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 2,164.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 219,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 82.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 122,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 505.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 117,992 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

