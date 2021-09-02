Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Short Interest Up 13.2% in August

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 885,400 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 782,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
SHEN opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $61.53.
Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SHEN. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
In other news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,787 shares of company stock worth $2,077,493 over the last 90 days. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $15,600,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 68,892 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.