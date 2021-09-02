SHIBA INU Hits Market Capitalization of $2.80 Billion (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $2.80 billion and $297.77 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00064784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00133216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00156322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,769.76 or 0.07628753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,470.31 or 1.00111697 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.23 or 0.00803863 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

