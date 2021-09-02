SHIELD (XSH) Price Up 0.8% This Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. SHIELD has a market cap of $124,664.05 and approximately $51.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,569.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.67 or 0.07693460 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.09 or 0.01346701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00372844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00137210 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.16 or 0.00613894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.97 or 0.00496131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.00347475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006067 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.