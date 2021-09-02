Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Shopify worth $167,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 6,327.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $541,000. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.3% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 16.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,542.60. The stock had a trading volume of 934,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,804. The company has a market capitalization of $192.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64, a PEG ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,511.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,316.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

