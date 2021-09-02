Short Interest in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) Increases By 14.2%

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 237,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of STWO stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92. ACON S2 Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Get ACON S2 Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 226.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the second quarter worth $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the second quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.