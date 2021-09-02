Short Interest in Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Decreases By 13.3%

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the July 29th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Acura Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.68.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of abuse deterrent, orally administered pharmaceutical products. Its technology platforms include AVERSION, IMPEDE, and LIMITX. The company was founded on April 10, 1935 and is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

