Short Interest in Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Decreases By 13.3%

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the July 29th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Acura Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.68.
About Acura Pharmaceuticals
