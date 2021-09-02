Short Interest in Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Increases By 12.2%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ampol stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. Ampol has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $22.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ampol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

