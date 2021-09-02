Short Interest in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Increases By 14.6%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 708,100 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 29th total of 617,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $88.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

FIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,692,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,630,000 after purchasing an additional 247,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,693,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after acquiring an additional 63,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,043,000 after acquiring an additional 47,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 647,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 14.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 608,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,527,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.