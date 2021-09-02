Short Interest in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Rises By 13.0%

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 324,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

CTS stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $34.58. 490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,948. CTS has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,944,000 after acquiring an additional 272,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CTS by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CTS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 559,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 194,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

