Short Interest in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Declines By 14.3%

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DFPH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. 1,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 863,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 587,470 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,354,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 748,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

