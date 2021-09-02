Short Interest in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Increases By 12.5%

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Euroseas stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.62. 148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,343. The company has a market capitalization of $165.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $26.58.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. Euroseas had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Euroseas will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ESEA. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

