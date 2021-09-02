Short Interest in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Expands By 14.3%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FGPR opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

