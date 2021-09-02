Short Interest in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Expands By 14.3%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
FGPR opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 2.99.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
