Short Interest in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Rises By 14.3%

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 23,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $27.90 on Thursday. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.08.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

FBIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.