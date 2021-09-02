Short Interest in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Increases By 14.8%

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the July 29th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 738,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $2,884,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $98.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.95.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

