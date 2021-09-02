Short Interest in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Grows By 12.9%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 29th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 23.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.0 days.

Shares of IGMS traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.90. 2,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of -1.27. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.44.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16). On average, research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IGMS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $102,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,489 shares of company stock worth $266,092 over the last quarter. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 53.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 73.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after buying an additional 314,710 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

