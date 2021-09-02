Short Interest in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Declines By 14.0%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $158.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,887. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $175.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.40.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 145.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 327.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.