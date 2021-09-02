Short Interest in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Rises By 13.7%

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,650,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 26,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,252,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $148.89 on Thursday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $167.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLT. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,533,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,949,000 after purchasing an additional 232,579 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after acquiring an additional 190,768 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,093,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,417 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

