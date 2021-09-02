Short Interest in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Rises By 13.4%

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 149,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.71. The stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kadant will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,917 shares of company stock valued at $730,125. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 5.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 153.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.