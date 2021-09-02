Short Interest in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expands By 14.1%

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the July 29th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 235,756 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 337,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $173.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

