Short Interest in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expands By 14.1%

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the July 29th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 235,756 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 337,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $173.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.
See Also: Quick Ratio
