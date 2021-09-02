Short Interest in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rises By 14.7%

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the July 29th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $153.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.42 and a 200-day moving average of $149.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $168.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on LVMUY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

