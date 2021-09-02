Short Interest in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Expands By 13.4%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 3,510,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 395,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. MBIA has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 115.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,753.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 28.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 32.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.