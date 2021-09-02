Short Interest in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expands By 13.9%

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the July 29th total of 148,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $213.53 million, a P/E ratio of 213.05 and a beta of 2.99.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.