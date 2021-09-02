Short Interest in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expands By 13.0%

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 784,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NMRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,392. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,140,000 after buying an additional 1,283,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,319,000 after buying an additional 697,009 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Newmark Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,264,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,235,000 after buying an additional 274,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after buying an additional 481,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,855,000 after buying an additional 100,975 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.