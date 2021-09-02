Short Interest in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Increases By 13.3%

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,780,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 29th total of 33,350,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Nokia by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 322,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.06. 399,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,879,977. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

