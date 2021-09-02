Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declines By 14.2%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 351,800 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 410,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 481.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,729. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

