Short Interest in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Declines By 13.9%

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 29th total of 164,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of SCM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 43,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 837,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 41,980 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,602,000. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 156.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

