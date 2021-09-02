Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Declines By 13.4%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 414,200 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 478,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 258.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWODF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TWODF stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

