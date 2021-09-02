Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Decreases By 13.2%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 832.0 days.

TODGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered TOD’S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.95 target price on TOD’S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

TODGF stock opened at $63.68 on Thursday. TOD’S has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

