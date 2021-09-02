Short Interest in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Drops By 12.8%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $887.01 million, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $180,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,066 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 56.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,519,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 550,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,975,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,684,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after buying an additional 297,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 168.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after buying an additional 248,513 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

