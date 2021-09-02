Short Interest in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expands By 13.4%

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 445,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 138 shares of company stock valued at $3,006. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 477.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 625,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter worth about $12,179,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 49.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,803,000 after acquiring an additional 469,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter worth about $9,919,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,170. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $24.87.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. Research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Aegis upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

