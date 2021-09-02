Short Interest in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Increases By 14.0%

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WAB stock opened at $88.69 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,380,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $238,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,850 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,066,010,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

