Short Interest in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expands By 12.9%

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 29th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 531.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,211. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. Yelp has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 165.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

