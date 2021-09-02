ShowHand Market Capitalization Tops $139,783.06 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $139,783.06 and $2.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 44.6% higher against the dollar. One ShowHand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00126793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.66 or 0.00805941 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00047649 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

HAND is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars.

